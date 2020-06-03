Storms still expected tonight, severe threat is lower

Wednesday: Some additional clouds early, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and storms likely around sunset, a few could turn severe. Winds: W 15-25 mph, High: 92 (85-95)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms wrapping up. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (64-71)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (81-89) Low: 66 (63-69)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the middle and upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, mainly early. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Let the summer-like weather commence! Warmth and humidity has already arrived through the overnight hours, as temperatures have only dropped into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s after reaching the upper 70’s yesterday afternoon. As the morning goes along, we’ll see some additional clouds from the storm clusters that are passing to our east, then skies will clear up some and we’ll really start warming up. Highs this afternoon will jump into the lower 90’s, with lots of humidity to go with that. One saving grace is that it’s going to be breezy, which should limit intense heat index values today.

As we near sunset, a very slow moving cold front drops south leading to thunderstorm development in PA. These storms will have a lot of energy to work with, and they could become severe as they approach the Mason-Dixon line. Main threats will be gusty winds and small hail with any storms that do turn severe. One good sign this morning is that the timing of these storms has backed up a bit, looking to arrive between 8-11 PM. Once we get past sunset, these storms will be weakening, so the timing shifting back an hour does lessen the chance for stronger storms. Even still, we still can’t count out the possibility just yet.

This cold front stalls out over the area for the rest of the week, keeping warm and humid conditions around and leading to additional shower and storm development Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks like the day we see the most storm coverage in the afternoon, with more scattered activity Friday as the stalled front starts to wash out. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out, but it looks like there really isn’t much of a severe threat as of now for either day.

Into the weekend, Saturday will still be warm and humid with a slight storm chance, though a cold front finally does sweep through clearing things out. By Sunday, high pressure is back and well moderate back to seasonal temperatures with much lower humidity and sunshine into next week.

Have a great Wednesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson