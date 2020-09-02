Storms return today, some severe weather possible Thursday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much more humid with scattered showers and storms. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, High: 86 (83-89)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a lingering storm or two early. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 71 (69-74)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a few stronger storms are possible. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 89 (85-92), Low: 70 (65-72)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Cloud cover didn’t really break once again yesterday as cool marine air continued to stay over the region. We did have more dry time overall, but showers did move through here and there. This morning showers continue to hang around, but we’re staying to feel more humid. Winds will turn out of the southwest as a warm front crosses overhead, and it’s going to be a very muggy one. Along this front, showers will be possible through the morning, and then we will get a few breaks in the clouds as we warm back into the 80’s. Scattered storms will then be possible through the end of the day. Any rainfall wraps up before midnight as we stay warm and muggy overnight.

The first of two cold fronts is what ends our rain chances overnight, as another one is set to cross the area Thursday. This second front will be stronger, as it will have help from all levels of the atmosphere as it passes through. That being said, scattered showers and storms will be possible again with lots of warmth and humidity in place. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side and so we are on the lookout for a bit of severe weather tomorrow. Mainly strong winds are what we need to watch for, and this will be most likely from the afternoon into the evening. Any rain will be done overnight into Friday morning, and though we stay warm to end the week, this is the start of a beautiful holiday weekend.

Yes indeed, another strong Canadian high will gift us low humidity and lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, making for perfect conditions to relax outside and enjoy the Labor Day weekend. This high does shift east by the actual holiday itself on Monday, but this should only bump temperatures into the 80’s again with a bit of an uptick in humidity. Mostly the trends remain dry through next Tuesday, but our next storm system will be knocking on the door by the middle of next week.

Have a great Wednesday everyone, halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson