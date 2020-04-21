Storms flaring up this afternoon

A few may have the potential to produce severe winds.

A marginal risk of severe weather is possible later this morning and into the afternoon. A line of showers and storms will fall from the mountains into the valley late this morning. As rains and thunderstorms begin to fall into the valley, they will approach slightly unstable air.

This unstable air mass may start the process of these storms gaining strength to become severe before they cross over the Blue Ridge Mountains into more unstable air do to day time heating. With clouds and a light shower, this early morning may limit the storm’s development, but areas able to warm up this morning may still have a chance to see a thunderstorm spark up.

As the cold front moves through on Tuesday, expect winds before during and after the front passes. Winds today may gust up to 45 mph with sustained winds ranging from 10 to 20 and 20 to 30 mph! Much colder air will rush into the overnight.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, there is a Freeze Warning in effect. Temperatures overnight will approach and may even go below the freezing point. If you have any plants that may be sensitive to colder weather, be sure to bring them in or at least cover them up for the overnight, or the cold air may damage their growth.

Things warm back up as we head into Thursday and Friday, but only to the average for this time of year with a good chance of rain. Some may see a good inch of rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. A storm or two may turn severe this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest, becoming northwest 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45.

Tuesday night: Clearing and cooling with lows set to go down to the freezing point. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Expect sunshine and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain during the morning, but rain will become more likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Anticipate an early morning shower with a day of cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower during the evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an early morning shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen