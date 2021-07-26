Still hot, but lower humidity on Tuesday

Good Monday! A front will continue to move south tonight, allowing for drier air to hamper rain and storm chances overnight. As the front moves away tonight, a more stable air mass wins out, with a touch cooler temperatures to move in behind the front this evening. Tomorrow, an area of high pressure builds back toward the region, making for a slightly less humid day, but a warm feeling day regardless. Many areas will rise into the 90s, with 80s in the mountains. Low temperatures Tuesday night drop into the 60s to low 70s, under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Wednesday is looking mainly dry at this point, although a few isolated showers are not out of the question along and east of I-95, but storm chances do increase on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast throughout Thursday as a cold front approaches, but the skies are forecast to clear the area by early Friday with high-pressure building in the front’s wake. A return of drier weather returns for Friday and Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity as well. Midweek temperatures are likely to reach the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday but drop into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows range from 66-77 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly dry w/ isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny w/ scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!