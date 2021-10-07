Still dreary, but occasional breaks in the clouds are possible

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then light drizzle will be possible throughout the day. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, High: 74 (70-77)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and light drizzle. Winds: Light ESE, Low: 62 (59-65)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, High: 76 (72-79), Low: 61 (58-63)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s been a cloudy week no doubt, but yesterday turned out to be the dreariest day of them all so far. Overcast skies never let up under easterly flow, and we carried some light drizzle and mist straight into the night. It’s still cloudy as ever, but it does feel less damp this morning, with not as much fog to be found as well. High pressure is nudging in from the northeast, giving us just enough dry air to make the mild morning feel comfortable. While most of the morning will be cloudy, we’ll actually catch a few breaks of sunshine before the day is done. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and quiet with another round of mild temperatures tonight.

A weakening low pressure center over the Mississippi River Valley will finally start tracking north toward the Great Lakes tomorrow, bringing about changes for the weekend. That being said, not much will be different tomorrow, with lots of clouds but fairly dry weather. Spotty showers will start moving in over the mountains late, especially into Friday night as this storm system approaches. Saturday looks like the soggiest upcoming day, with scattered showers likely for those along and west of I-81. These showers will slowly move east, but there will be less rain near the coast. As this system weakens and pulls away, there will be another low off the Atlantic Coast for Sunday, which will keep skies overcast with isolated showers for the eastern half of the viewing area.

All the while, temperatures will be slightly above normal, with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. There has been a little more agreement with the models for next week’s forecast, as fairly stormy weather will stay across the western US while quieter conditions prevail over the East Coast. This will finally mean an end to all the cloudiness, with sunshine gradually breaking out Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will be likely next Wednesday, though that storm to the west will head our way and switch things up toward the end of next week. Warmer conditions will continue to be the trend as well, especially with sunshine back in play.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson