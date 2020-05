Still cloudy and cool midweek

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, WE SAW A MAINLY CLOUDY DAY, BUT LITTLE IN THE WAY OF RAINFALL. OVERNIGHT LOWS TONIGHT WILL HAVE A SIMILAR LOOK TO LAST NIGHT WITH 40S AND 50S. WEDNESDAY, WHILE THE STORM CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY, STAYS PUT, THERE IS STILL A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY CLOSER TO CHARLOTTESVILLE AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, WITH CONTINUED BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE REGION.

BY THURSDAY, THE STAGNANT STORM SYSTEM STARTS TO SLOWLY DRIFT NORTH AND EAST, WHICH WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN RAIN CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE DAY, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL ARRIVING BY THURSDAY NIGHT AND GOING INTO FRIDAY. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE A COUPLE DEGREES WARMER THAN WEDNESDAY, BUT STILL BELOW AVERAGE. FRIDAY, FORECAST MODELS SHOW A BAND OF MODERATE RAIN LIFTING THROUGH NORTHERN VIRGINIA INTO MARYLAND FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING BEFORE THE SLOW MOVING STORM MOVES EAST OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON. BEHIND THE SYSTEM, WARMER AND SUNNIER CONDITIONS LOOK TO PREVAIL FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S TO LOWER 50S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF DRIZZLE/SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!