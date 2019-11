Still Breezy on Black Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY THANKSGIVING! IT HAS BEEN A VERY WINDY DAY WITH SOME GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS AND THAT HAS HELPED TO KEEP TEMPERATURES IN CHECK TODAY. DAYTIME HIGHS HAVE BEEN HOLDING IN THE MID-40S, BUT WITH THE WIND RUNNING HIGH, IT HAS FELT LIKE THE MID 30S THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WINDS WILL SLOWLY CALM DOWN OVERNIGHT, BUT IT’LL REMAIN BREEZY AS WE GET READY FOR BLACK FRIDAY. FOR ALL EARLY MORNING SHOPPERS, YOU’LL WANT TO BUNDLE UP AND KEEP THE JACKET ON STAND-BY ON FRIDAY AS WELL, WITH TEMPERATURES SHOWING LITTLE IMPROVEMENT.

HIGH PRESSURE DEPARTS BY THE WEEKEND, ALLOWING OUR NEXT SYSTEM TO MOVE INTO THE REGION. THE TIMING OF THIS LOW’S ARRIVAL, ALONG WITH HOW MUCH COLD AIR WE HAVE TRAPPED AT THE SURFACE, WILL BE CRITICAL IN TERMS OF PINNING DOWN WHAT WE WILL SEE AT FIRST. WHILE THIS TURNS INTO AN ALL RAIN EVENT BY SUNDAY, WE MAY SEE SOME MIXING AT TIMES (ESPECIALLY IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS) AT THE ONSET OF THIS EVENT. KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR UPDATES AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE WEEKEND PROPER. A FEW FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ON MONDAY BEFORE WE CLEAR OUT FOR THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. LOWS: 30-35. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 40 MPH.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND A BIT BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF A MIX INITIALLY BEFORE SWITCHING TO ALL RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. TO LOW 50S.

HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY THANKSGIVING!