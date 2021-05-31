Steadily warming up but quiet through mid-week

Memorial Day: Some early clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 75 (70-77)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SW, Low: 54 (49-56)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SW, High: 79 (76-83), Low: 60 (55-62)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty PM showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy Memorial Day! Hopefully everyone has had a good holiday weekend thus far, even despite our less than ideal conditions. It’s been feeling more like fall out there with all the clouds and chilly temperatures each day, but before this holiday weekend is over we’ll see some improvements. Skies are already beginning to clear out with the coastal low finally pulling away to the northeast. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will make a vast improvement, as many of us we’ll be in the 70’s by this afternoon. Very calm and comfortable conditions continue overnight, with things staying not as chilly.

High pressure at the surface is going to settle in and eventually keep sliding east as we head into the middle of the week. This will keep temperatures slowly rising, with upper 70’s and lower 80’s likely Tuesday. By Wednesday, the next storm system will be lining itself up over the Southern Plains, gradually pushing clouds to the east. There won’t be enough forcing to create much outside of a few spotty showers, but it will be a mostly cloudy one on Wednesday.

The upper-level flow in the atmosphere is going to remain rather sluggish into the end of the week, but there will be a trough centered overhead. At the surface, the low mentioned above will be tracking just west of the area, with high pressure anchored off the Atlantic coastline. This will push plenty of moisture into place for Thursday and Friday, just in time for showers and storms to fire up. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the chance for a few stronger storms during this time frame, but the more likely possibility to watch for would be some isolated flash flooding if heavy rain sets up over the same locations. Rain chances quickly diminish into next weekend, though it will remain warm and humid which will be enough to keep isolated shower and storm chances in place next Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great holiday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson