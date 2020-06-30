Staying warm and dry between nearby systems

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the AM before turning partly cloudy in the PM with a spot shower or storm possible, but dry conditions are expected. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 89 (83-92)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible in spots. Winds: Calm, Low: 68 (64-70)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 87 (81-91), Low: 66 (58-69)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our warm and dry pattern continued yesterday, though it was nice to keep the humidity at bay at least for a short while. Expect much of the same today, though it will start to feel slightly muggier. A front remains stalled to our south and west, with a closed upper-level low over the Northeast. Since we’ll stay in between the two, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. With the front trying to get closer, a spot shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but any rain that does fall will be short lived. Continued quiet conditions with a little fog are expected through Wednesday morning.

The frontal boundary lifts north and washes out right as the closed low gets a bit closer as well on Wednesday. The combination of these two features will finally be enough for some shower and storm development. This rainfall will have some dry air to overcome at first, so rain chances will be scattered at best. Storms quickly wrap up Wednesday night, and a strong ridge builds in from the west for Thursday and Friday. Expect our warmest and most humid days of the coming week with lots of sunshine leading into the holiday weekend.

As was mentioned yesterday, the only feature that looks to impact us past Wednesday is a potential backdoor cold front over the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this being so far out and such a weak feature, but trends have started to push the arrival of this front to later in the weekend. So, it’s looking like a better chance that the 4th of July remains dry but muggy, before isolated showers and storms finally return to the forecast Sunday and next Monday. Temperatures will not change much all week long, with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s and lows hovering in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Have a great Tuesday and last day of June!

Meteorologist Damon Matson