Staying dry through Saturday, showers return by Sunday

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty PM showers possible over the mountains. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 71 (66-74)

Friday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 47 (43-51)

Saturday: Early sunshine, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, High: 73 (69-77), Low: 50 (46-54)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds did indeed return last evening, but it didn’t disrupt an otherwise beautiful day where temperatures hit the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. We’ll continue on our very gradual warming trend today, as morning temperatures are starting out slightly better than recent days in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. High pressure is going to be overhead once again, giving us partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs that should reach the lower 70’s across the board. A weak shortwave will pass through and combined with the terrain create a few spotty showers over the mountains. Outside of that, it stays very quiet and calm into the weekend.

Saturday is going to be the most gorgeous day of the weekend by far as high pressure starts sliding off the East Coast. Temperatures will ramp up into the lower and middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky, and this time rain is not expected at all. There will be a storm system developing and basically sitting over the central US from the second half of the weekend into early next week. This system will push a warm front our direction on Sunday, but it will likely only be on the very western fringes of the viewing area. This will be enough to create isolated showers into the afternoon, but coverage isn’t going to be too widespread. Temperatures may fall back a couple of degrees thanks to the clouds and isolated rainfall.

There has been a little bit of a change in the models with the exact setup of this warm front into next week, with the front not sticking around as long and high pressure retrograding back to the west into the region. This means Monday will still have scattered showers, but by Tuesday the rain chance will begin to drop. It looks like next Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with the offshore ridge being a lot closer to the area once again. All the while, temperatures will continue to go up, with upper 70’s and lower 80’s looking fairly likely by the middle and end of next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson