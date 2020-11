Staying dry this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY!! TONIGHT A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE AREA INTO SATURDAY MORNING AND ALTHOUGH MOST CITIES AND TOWNS WILL BE DRY, A FEW UPSLOPE SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE CHILLY, RANGING FROM 32 TO 42 DEGREES. THIS WEEKEND LOOKS GREAT, AS BOTH DAYS WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY UNDER HIGH-PRESSURE. CLOUDS; HOWEVER, WILL BE ON THE INCREASE SUNDAY NIGHT AS A DEVELOPING STORM STARTS TO HEAD IN OUR DIRECTION. MOST AREAS START OUT DRY SUNDAY EVENING, BUT RAIN IS LIKELY TO BE ON OUR DOORSTEP BY DAWN MONDAY. TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND WILL BE IN THE 50S DURING THE DAY AND AT NIGHT SATURDAY WILL BE THE COLDER OF THE TWO EVENINGS. SATURDAY NIGHT, UNDER STARRY SKIES, THE FORECAST IS FOR THE THERMOMETER TO BE IN THE UPPER 20S TO MID- 30S, BUT SUNDAY, AS CLOUDS INCREASE, 40S WILL BE COMMON.

MONDAY IS LOOKING TO BE A WET AND POSSIBLY STORMY DAY. BASED ON THE LATEST FORECAST MODELS, WE ARE LOOKING AT THE POTENTIAL FOR 1-1.5” OF RAIN, WINDY CONDITIONS, AS GUSTS COULD REACH 35 MPH AND SOME POTENTIAL THUNDERSTORMS. OUR WEATHER WILL IMPROVE HEADING INTO LATE MONDAY, BUT ON THE BACKSIDE OF THIS STORM, THE OTHER ASPECT OF THIS SYSTEM WILL BE WINTRY IN NATURE. A STEADY PERIOD OF WESTERLY UPSLOPE SNOW IS POSSIBLE IN WEST VIRGINIA, HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF WESTERN MARYLAND, AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA. WE’LL MONITOR THE WINTRY CONDITIONS FOR BOTH MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY, AS WELL AS THE COLDER AIR THAT LOOKS TO FOLLOW. HIGHS ON THOSE DAYS MAY ONLY TOP OUT IN THE LOW TO MID-40S, WITH SUB-FREEZING OVERNIGHTS EVERYWHERE EXCEPT FOR THOSE LIVING NEAR THE WATER IN THE EASTERN AND WESTERN SHORES OF MARYLAND. IN ADDITION, WIND CHILLS COULD DROP INTO THE UPPER SINGLE DIGITS ON TUESDAY NIGHT GOING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 33-42 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MODERATE RAIN, WIND AND POSSIBLE STORMS. HIGHS NEAR 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH LATE SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!