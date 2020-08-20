Staying dry the remainder of the week, storms likely by Saturday

Thursday: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 83 (79-86)

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, some patchy fog possible by morning. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 65 (63-70)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible in the late PM. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 86 (83-89), Low: 67 (64-71)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

As we started the week, it certainly felt like the coolest mornings we’ve had in a while. Well, today may be even more so than that. After a very comfortable end to Wednesday, skies have stayed clear overnight and this morning we’re waking up to 50’s and 60’s with very low humidity. This lower humidity is going to last all day long, as high pressure keeps us high and dry and with beautiful conditions for mid-August once again. Overnight, some clouds are poised to return as winds make a turn to be out of the south heading into Friday. Still not a bad night expected though, as lows will stay in the 60’s.

There will be a noticeable rise in humidity and temperatures for Friday, as we enter back into a warmer pattern. Almost the entire day should be dry to end the week, but we’ll have a chance at seeing a few isolated storms around, mainly to the southwest along I-81. Our best chance for rain comes on Saturday, as an upper low drifts nearby and clips the area, along with a weak surface warm front being off to our south. There will be plenty of heat and moisture to work with as well, further helping storm development. On Sunday, the upper level low will just about be gone, so rain chances are less but some isolated activity can’t be ruled out. If you have any weekend plans outdoors, just be sure to keep an eye to the sky.

Of course, Mother Nature decides to flip the storm switch back off just as the weekend ends, as high pressure just off the East Coast nudges west even more so. While there is some uncertainty on whether we see a storm here or there through next Wednesday, we’re looking mostly dry, hot, and humid straight through the middle of next week as highs stay near 90 degrees and lows will be back near 70 degrees.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson