Staying dry for Wednesday, but rain showers are on the way

Another cold night ahead across many counties, so Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service. Hopefully, you brought in or covered your tender vegetation. – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL PASS SOUTH OF THE AREA, BRINGING SOME HIGH CLOUDS TO THE REGION. EVEN WITH SOME HIGH CLOUDS, FROST AND FREEZE ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS ARE ONCE AGAIN IN PLACE, ESPECIALLY OUR TYPICALLY SHELTERED VALLEYS. AS IT STANDS, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED FROST ADVISORIES FROM WEST OF I-95 TO I-81 CORRIDOR, WITH PLACES MOUNTAIN MARYLAND SEEING FREEZE WARNINGS. OVERNIGHT LOWS WITH RANGE WIDELY FROM THE UPPER 20S AT THE MOUNTAIN RIDGES, TO THE 30S MOST AREAS AND 40S CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY. WEDNESDAY WILL BE ANOTHER DRY DAY FOR US, BUT AS A WARM FRONT STARTS LIFTING TOWARDS US, WILL SEE A FEW MORE CLOUDS. BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THE APPROACHING WARM FRONT WILL ALLOW INCREASING CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF RAIN IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AFTER MIDNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MUCH MILDER TOO, STAYING MOSTLY IN THE 40S. BY THURSDAY, UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION AND A WARM FRONT PASSING THROUGH THE AREA, A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE AND TEMPS WILL FINALLY RISE TO NEAR NORMAL LEVELS.

MUCH WARMER TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE FORECAST FOR FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND AS A WARM FRONT WILL SPEND MOST OF THE TIME BETWEEN FRIDAY-SUNDAY, STALLED NEAR THE FORECAST AREA. AS A RESULT, ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND / OR THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE. WITH REGARDS TO TEMPERATURES LATE IN THE WEEK AND WEEKEND, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA WILL BE ON THE WARM SIDE OF THE BOUNDARY, WITH MODEL FORECASTS SUGGESTING HIGHS IN THE LOWER-MID 80S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOWER-MID 60S. BY THE END OF THE WEEKEND AND HEADING INTO MONDAY, A STRONG STORM WILL BE TRACKING ACROSS THE NORTHERN TIER OF THE UNITED STATES, DROPPING A COLD FRONT ACROSS AREA AND PROVIDING A SLIGHTLY BETTER CHANCE FOR WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAN PREVIOUS DAYS.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: PATCHY MORNING FROST, OTHERWISE SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: EARLY THUNDERSHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!