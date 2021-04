Stay cool as the thermometer soars to near 90 degrees Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES OVERNIGHT, LOWS WILL BE IN THE 50S AND LOWER 60S. WEDNESDAY, WE’LL ONCE AGAIN HAVE A DRY DAY AND ONE OF OUR WARMEST TOO! THE THERMOMETER IS EXPECTED TO RISE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 80S, EVEN THOUGH MORE CLOUDS ARE IN THE FORECAST. WITHIN THE LAST 24 HOURS, IT IS NOW LOOKING LIKE THERE COULD EVEN BE A FEW SHOWERS OR PERHAPS A THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE I-95 CORRIDOR DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, ALTHOUGH MANY AREAS LOOK TO STAY DRY. HERE AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, WE’LL ALSO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR A FEW RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES GETTING TIED AND/OR BROKEN, AS WELL. EXPECTED LOWS OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY WILL BE IN THE 60S FOR MOST OF THE AREA.

Here’s a look at some record highs in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland for April 28th. It will be hard to surpass these numbers, but there could be a few high records tied or broken. – Scott Sumner

THURSDAY, ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE IN THE FORECAST (ESPECIALLY ALONG THE MASON-DIXON LINE AND THE ALLEGHENY FRONT) AS A WARM FRONT STAYS SITUATED TO THE NORTH OF OUR REGION. THE SEMI-UNSETTLED WEATHER LOOKS TO CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AS DIFFERENT LONG RANGE MODELS PONDER HOW TO HANDLE THE RAIN COMING UP FROM THE SOUTH, BUT THE ONE THING THAT IS CONSISTENT, IS THAT WE WILL SEE AN END TO THE BRIEF BOUT OF WELL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES FOR LATE APRIL. HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY ARE FORECAST TO STAY IN THE LOW TO MID-70S AS ANY AND ALL LINGERING SHOWERS MOVE AWAY FROM OUR AREA BY FRIDAY EVENING. DRY CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED ALONG WITH SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES TO START OFF THE MONTH OF MAY AND OUR WEEKEND, BEFORE QUICKLY GETTING WARMER SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK.

It should be a mainly dry day on Wednesday to take a stroll or a run through the park. There may be a slight passing shower later in the day, but most areas will remain dry until Thursday. Enjoy! – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 60-67 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, VERY WARM AND BREEZY. POSSIBLE SPOT SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS, POSSIBLE T-STORM. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE LOW 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!