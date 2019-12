Starry skies tonight will lead to another very cold night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! IF YOU WERE OUTSIDE TODAY, YOU FELT SOME VERY COLD WEATHER, AS WINDS WERE UP AND THE WINDCHILL WAS DOWN. THE EARLIER WINDS WILL GRADUALLY LESSEN WITH HIGH-PRESSURE SLIDING EASTWARD. WE’RE IN FOR ANOTHER COLD NIGHT, TONIGHT, AS WINDS GO CALM AND A CLEAR SKY IN PLACE. IT MIGHT BE A 3 BLANKET NIGHT FOR SOME!

HIGH PRESSURE WILL REMAIN VERY MUCH IN CONTROL FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND. WHILE WE STAY COLD THROUGH FRIDAY, A SLOW AND GRADUAL WARM-UP WILL TAKE US THROUGH THE WEEKEND. AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL FORM TO OUR SOUTH, BUT IT WILL STAY WELL OUT OF THE REGION ON SUNDAY. AT MOST, WE MAY SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER THROUGH THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND. AS WE APPROACH CHRISTMAS DAY, FOLKS WILL NEEDS TO PUT THOSE DREAMS OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS ON THE SHELF FOR ANOTHER YEAR. THOUGH IT’LL BE COOL WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S, IT WILL BE BRIGHT AND SUNNY WITH NO SNOW ON THE GROUND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 15-20. LIGHT NORTH WIND.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS WIND. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BUT DRY AND NOT AS COLD. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

CHRISTMAS EVE: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

CHRISTMAS DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS NORTH OF THE MASON DIXON LINE. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!