Sprinkle of rain this weekend?

Temperatures will be on either side of 90 degrees today. Those of us who see more of a mix of sun and clouds will see temperatures mainly in the upper 80s, but those who see more sunshine throughout the day have a better chance of reaching 90 degrees. All of us will be in the 90s regardless on Sunday, with the heatwave continuing to at least Wednesday. A solid four days of heat and humidity are in store for a new week.

While we do have a small chance of showers over the weekend, most will be in the form of just a few stray showers, but a better chance of rain will come later in the week, which may look now to give us a slight bit of relief by the end of the week and into next weekend. A good chance of showers and storms comes Wednesday, with a greater likelihood of showers and storms continuing with us for Thursday and possibly Friday. Check back to see how the temperatures react to the rains on Thursday and Friday later today as we begin to see the first glimpse of what to expect next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an off chance of a shower during the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the 90s.

Monday: More sunshine, hot and humid. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Heat index values approaching 100 degrees with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: A slightly better chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: The greatest chance of rain all week with a few storms possible. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Friday: A pretty good chance of rain otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen