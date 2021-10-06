Sprinkle in some sunshine Thursday with plenty of clouds along the I270 corridor

Just like last night, cloudy skies with periods of drizzle and developing fog are in the forecast. Overnight lows will be mild and in the 60s. A storm system over Mississippi and Louisiana tonight will start moving north tomorrow, which will lead to chances for drizzle and light showers Thursday, especially for places west of the Allegany Front. Afternoon temperatures should continue to be in the low to mid-70s, but that most likely will be reliant on how much sunshine we see; otherwise we could be some 3-5 degrees cooler. Overnight lows will be mild in the 60s Thursday evening. Shower and storm coverage will increase Friday with the widest coverage occurring west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A persistent easterly wind will be seen too as a storm off the Carolina coast slowly moves north late Friday and into Saturday. Over the weekend, conditions will gradually improve but not before some lingering showers early Sunday. Temperatures each day look to peak in the 70s and bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy with some drizzle and overnight fog. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday-Friday- Mostly cloudy with drizzle, and isolated to scattered showers developing. Highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day-Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your day!