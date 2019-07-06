Spotty showers possible for the I-270 corridor during Sunday afternoon

We start to see drier weather in the forecast as we head into the work week!

Another chance of showers and storms exists for Sunday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will come with a mix of clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 80’s on Sunday unless we see any significant break in the cloud cover. A cold front will push through giving us showers overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The weather should settle as we head into the first part of your work week with sunny skies and dry conditions through Wednesday. Temperatures will try to stay close to average as we head through the first part of the week, but the humidity may come back into play as we hit the latter half of the work week. Heat index values though for the rest of the week do not look so bad.

A few showers and storms may be possible to finish off the week. The best day for rain after Saturday night and Sunday will be this coming Thursday before a hit or miss chance on Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be light at 5-10 out of the west turning north by Sunday morning.

Sunday: Watch for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few locations in the upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a leftover shower from Sunday, otherwise dry conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few areas south getting into the upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly, sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few locations may hit 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies as we head into midweek. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A temperature or two may go up into the mid 90’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, but watch out for a spotty shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few locations going up into the upper 80’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations in the low 90’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen






