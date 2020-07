Spotty showers for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! ONCE AGAIN, TYPICAL SUMMERTIME WEATHER IS WITH US THIS AFTERNOON, AS HIGH-PRESSURE OFF OUR COAST, PUMPS IN THE HEAT, HUMIDITY CREATING A FEW STORMS FOR THE AREA. LIKE YESTERDAY, ANY STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO TAP GUSTY WINDS ALOFT AND BRING THEM DOWN TO THE GROUND, BUT I AM ALSO LOOKING AT ANOTHER DAY WHERE FLASH FLOODING MAY BE AN ISSUE. BY SUNSET, ANY STORMS THAT FORM WILL RAPIDLY DISSIPATE, KEEPING IT MUGGY FOR THE OVERNIGHT. LOW TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 60S TO THE LOW 70S. RINSE AND REPEAT THE WEATHER PATTERN FOR TOMORROW, BEFORE A BRIEF BREAK FROM THE WIDESPREAD STORMS, OCCURS ON THURSDAY.

ON FRIDAY A COASTAL LOW WILL BE TRACKING NORTH AND EAST OF OUR AREA, BRINGING SOME RAIN AND A NORTHERLY WIND DIRECTION, TO LOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS. A NORTHERLY WIND WOULD ALSO HELP TO BRIEFLY BRING IN SLIGHTLY LESS HUMID AIR TO THE REGION. THE CURRENT WDVM THINKING IS THAT RESIDENTS WEST OF I-95 WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED QUITE AS MUCH WITH HEAVY RAIN, AS THOSE LIVING OUT TOWARD THE EASTERN MARYLAND SHORE AND WESTERN MARYLAND. THE STORM IS THEN FORECAST TO MOVE AWAY FAIRLY QUICKLY BEFORE A COLD FRONT MOVES IN FROM THE WEST LATE SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY. MORE STORMS WILL ACCOMPANY THE FRONT BEFORE EXITING LATE SUNDAY. HIGH PRESSURE TRIES TO BUILD OVER OUR REGION BRIEFLY ON MONDAY.

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 67-75 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES..

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MAINLY DRY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH COASTAL SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS. NOT AS HOT, BUT STILL HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!