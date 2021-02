Some sunshine replaces snow showers on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — OVERNIGHT, ON AND OFF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE, BUT ALL IN ALL THESE SHOULDN’T LEAD TO MUCH MORE THAN AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO. CONDITIONS ARE GOING TO BE TURNING BLUSTERY, ESPECIALLY AS THE COASTAL STORM BEGINS TO PULL AWAY. BLUSTERY CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST WEDNESDAY AS WE’LL BE WEDGED BETWEEN THE DEPARTING STORM AND HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN FROM THE WEST. AT THE VERY LEAST, WE’LL SEE SOME SUNSHINE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, SOMETHING WE HAVEN’T SEEN IN A WHILE. AS FOR TEMPERATURES, A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION WILL KICK IN AND SHOOT US RIGHT UP INTO THE 40S BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. WITH SUCH A PROGRESSIVE PATTERN IN PLACE, A COLD FRONT WILL ALREADY BE ARRIVING ON FRIDAY. THIS FRONT WILL MAINLY BRING US SOME RAIN SHOWERS, ALTHOUGH AN EARLY MIX IS POSSIBLE AS THE MOISTURE MOVES IN TO SOME CHILLY MORNING AIR.

DON’T GET TOO USED TO THE WARMTH THOUGH, AS WE’LL BE SHARPLY CHANGING THINGS THROUGH THE WEEKEND. MUCH LIKE A FEW DAYS AGO, THIS COMING SATURDAY IS LOOKING PRETTY NICE OVERALL. TEMPERATURES WILL BEGIN TO FALL HEADING INTO SUNDAY THOUGH, AND IT LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER STORM WILL HEAD THIS WAY AND LIKELY FOLLOW NEARLY THE SAME PATH AS OUR CURRENT STORM. IT’S TOO EARLY TO TELL RIGHT NOW IF WE’LL SEE A LARGE AMOUNT OF WINTER WEATHER, BUT AT THE VERY LEAST MIXED PRECIPITATION, MOSTLY FAVORING SNOW, IS EXPECTED. STRONG, BLOCKING HIGH-PRESSURE CENTERS WILL BE SETTING UP OVER THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST AND GREENLAND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR US IS THAT A FUNNEL OF SORTS WILL SET UP AND THROW LOTS OF ARCTIC AIR OUR WAY INTO NEXT MONDAY. IT’S LOOKING LIKELY THAT HIGHS WON’T ESCAPE THE 20’S AND LOWS COULD GET DOWN INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS.

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING FROM 25-30 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MAINLY RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: WINTRY MIX RETURNS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: SUNNY, BUT WINDY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS IN THE 20S!

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING!

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!