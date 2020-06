Some strong to severe storms thunder and lightning possible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH SOUTH TOWARDS THE REGION BRINGING SOME WIDESPREAD STORMS TO PARTS OF THE REGION. GIVEN THAT THE AIR IS WARM AND HUMID, ANY STORM COULD BE SEVERE, WITH HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS BEING THE PRIMARY THREATS. THE FRONT WILL NOT MAKE IT MUCH FURTHER THAN THE MASON-DIXON LINE, BUT WE’LL WATCH IT CLOSELY. THE ONE CAVEAT TO US NOT HAVING AS MUCH WIDESPREAD SEVERE WEATHER IS THE FACT THAT THE EARLIER STORMS IN PENNSYLVANIA ROBBED SOME OF THE “ATMOSPHERIC JUICE” OUT OF OUR AREA, MINIMALIZING THE SEVERE THREAT OF HAIL AND WIND. IF ANY STORMS DO DEVELOP, THEY WILL DIMINISH BEFORE THE MIDNIGHT HOUR, LEAVING US WITH MILD OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS AND MUGGY CONDITIONS. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER AND MID-70S.

THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT REMAINS STALLED TO THE NORTH ON THURSDAY, KEEPING THINGS WARM AND HUMID DURING THE AFTERNOON. ONCE AGAIN THIS WILL LEAD TO THE FORMATION OF SHOWERS AND STORMS ACROSS THE AREA. WITH TEMPERATURES STILL NEAR 90, IT COULD BE ANOTHER ACTIVE TIME WITH STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. THE ONE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TONIGHT’S STORMS AND THURSDAY’S WOULD BE THE ADDITION OF POSSIBLE FLOODING WITH THE STORMS MOVING SLOWER, DUE TO THEIR PULSE TYPE NATURE. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPS ON THURSDAY WILL BE A BIT LOWER DUE TO MORE CLOUDS AND THUNDERSTORMS, BUT STILL NEAR 90 DEGREES. FRIDAY, ONCE AGAIN, THERE IS A CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS, BUT AS WE HEAD INTO THE START OF A NEW WEEKEND, A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH OUR BACKYARD, HELPING TO CLEAR OUR SKIES OF ALL THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY THAT WILL HAVE BEEN BUILT UP. SATURDAY, LOOKS TO BE THE LAST DAY OF POTENTIALLY ANY SEVERE WEATHER, AS THE FRONT, SWEEPS THE STORMS OFF OUR COAST BY EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK, WE’LL BE THE BENEFACTORS OF SOME DELIGHTFUL WEATHER, AS HIGH PRESSURE BRINGS OUR AREA PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOWER HUMIDITY AND OVERALL, COMFORTABLE TEMPS.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED STORMS EARLY EVENING, BEFORE BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 65-75.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE. HIGHS FROM THE MID-80S TO AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED STORMS, THEN LATE CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!