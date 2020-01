Some showers for Friday night

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY SNOW SHOWERS MOVED ACROSS THE AREA, BUT NO ACCUMULATION HAS BEEN SEEN ACROSS THE AREA. TONIGHT, LIGHT AND VARIABLE WINDS WILL CONTINUE AS TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE REGION DROP INTO THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S.

FRIDAY, A STORM SYSTEM DEVELOPS OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO AND THEN TRACK NORTHEASTWARD FRIDAY NIGHT INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. TODAY’S GUIDANCE WAS IN GOOD AGREEMENT ON THE TIMING, TRACK, AND PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS FOR OUR REGION FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. CURRENTLY, IT APPEARS AS THOUGH THE BEST CHANCES FOR PRECIPITATION WILL BE TO THE SOUTH AND EAST OF I-95. MOISTURE WILL BEGIN TO MOVE INTO THE AREA BY FRIDAY EVENING AND WITH TEMPERATURES HOLDING STEADY IN THE MID-30S OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY, WE LOOK TO SEE MOST OF THE PRECIPITATION TO BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN. HOWEVER, I CANNOT RULE OUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW WET SNOWFLAKES MIXING IN AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY FOR THE TYPICAL COLDER LOCATIONS. RAIN WILL BEGIN TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST BY SATURDAY MORNING, BEFORE ENDING BY MIDDAY SATURDAY. AMOUNTS OF RAIN WILL BE VERY LIGHT, RANGING BETWEEN A TENTH TO TWO-TENTHS OF AN INCH. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN SLOWLY MOVE BACK INTO THE REGION SATURDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING. THEREFORE, EXPECT GRADUAL CLEARING THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SATURDAY. SUNDAY WILL BE BRISK BUT HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, THE BIG STORY WILL BE THE WARMING TREND.

EARLY NEXT WEEK TEMPERATURES THAT WILL BE WELL ABOVE AVERAGE, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MID 40S, DUE TO A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT. MONDAY WILL REMAIN DRY, WITH THE RIDGE DIRECTLY OVERHEAD, BUT RAIN CHANCES WILL QUICKLY ARRIVE HEADING TOWARDS THE MIDDLE AND END OF THE WEEK. SAY SO LONG TO WINTER FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 27-35. SOUTHEAST WINDS AROUND 3-5 MPH.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH EARLY SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY MILD. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!