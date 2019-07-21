Some scattered showers and storms to be severe Monday

Showers and storms will be likely over the next 24 to 36 hours as a cold front pushes through the region. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening with a few more scattered storms to turn severe on Monday as the system draws near.

Hot and muggy air will lift as the cold front approaches causing heavy showers and storms. Flash Flooding may become possible along creeks and streams along with areas prone to flooding. In general, we may see 1-2 inches of rain. However, a few localized locations could see up to 4 inches. Be weather aware: turn around, don’t drown!

Despite having showers and the potential for some severe storms on Monday, temperatures will drop in a hurry. Wind and flood threats exist along with hail possible. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to exit Monday night into Tuesday.

A few clouds will linger into the middle part of the workweek, but gradually clearing out to mostly sunny skies by the end of the week. Temperatures all this week will be in the 80’s! Comfortable conditions with partly cloudy skies begin as early as Tuesday. Be sure to get out and about!

Temperatures will gradually warm as we head towards the weekend. The trough pattern will give way to more ridging which in turn temperatures from tolerable to slightly humid with temperatures going back up into the 90’s by next Sunday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 3-6 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Some storms will be severe with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower early. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Skies will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Watch for plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Another sunny day, but it will become more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen