Some relief from the heat is heading our way with a cold front this weekend

After a dry afternoon, forecast models are hinting that some storms may drift south, out of Pennsylvania tonight. If they do, we could see a brief shower or storm, but they will look to weaken with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight it will be once again humid and mild in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Friday, in advance of the approaching front and daytime heating, we’ll see a considerably higher areal coverage of storms, with some of them becoming severe. Forecasted highs will be in the mid-90s in many locations, with the only areas getting spared the high heat, being those living near any body of water.

Saturday, the aforementioned front moves across the area, while still producing afternoon storms. Once again, strong to severe storms may be possible within the hot and humid air mass in place. Model guidance has the threat for flooding on the rise Saturday as the approaching cold front slowly moves south. Temperatures; however; will start to cool down on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday, the front looks to stall south of the region high-pressure to the north builds across New England. Sunday will be notably cooler with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s (60s in the mountains). Shower chances exist, due to more of an east wind, but there will also be plenty of dry hours too. Monday, and through the week, the aforementioned front will move back north and stay nearby producing daily chances for isolated to scattered storms, as temperatures moderate through the week. Regarding the tropical cyclone, it could impact the region next week, so stay with the WDVM weather team for the latest at that time.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and or storms. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 67-78.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Next Week: Partly cloudy with daily scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!