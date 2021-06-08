Some rain in the forecast each day this week

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 89 (85-93)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with leftover showers and storms early, ending by midnight. Winds: L&V, Low: 70 (68-74)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: Light WNW, High: 90 (86-93), Low: 71 (69-74)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

As far as the weather pattern is concerned, it’s going to feel like we’re reliving Monday all over again but thankfully we have pushed into a new day. Yesterday was warm, muggy, and dry for a large majority of the viewing area, with the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia seeing the afternoon storms. It’s starting out quiet and very balmy this morning, and we’ll once again have scattered showers and storms developing by the early afternoon. This time around, the activity will start spreading more to the east, but these storms will remain hit or miss. Heavy pockets of rain will be the worst we could see from this activity, which should be winding down shortly after sunset with any lingering showers gone by midnight.

High pressure is still anchored off the East Coast, continually pumping warm and moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico into Wednesday. As such, we’ll have yet another day of heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances tomorrow. This high finally breaks down enough on Thursday for a backdoor cold front to swing down from the Northeast on Thursday. As this front crosses through, we’ll see very warm and muggy conditions with plenty of rain and storms along and south of the front, with slightly cooler and less muggy conditions, but still plenty of showers for any locations north of the front. Minor flooding is a slight concern on Thursday, especially for areas that see storms the next couple of days leading up to this front.

By Friday, this front will stall just south of the area in central Virginia, giving us a continued chance for showers to end the week. We’ll be locked into an easterly flow coming off the Atlantic, which will give us rather cool conditions as well, especially after the recent heat and humidity. After highs mostly in the 60’s and 70’s, the front and associated low pressure center will start swinging east into the weekend, gradually bringing an end to the daily rain chances. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday with temperatures still in the 70’s, but by Sunday and into next week it appears drier conditions will start prevailing with temperatures rebounding some into the lower 80’s with humidity remaining in check.

Stay cool out there and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson