Some of the warmest temps arrive late this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY WILL BE ANOTHER DRY AND WARM DAY, ALTHOUGH MODELS IMPLY THAT THERE MAY BE A SPRINKLE OR STRAY SHOWER PRIMARILY IN PENNSYLVANIA AS A COLD FRONT ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES SLOWLY TRIES TO SINK SOUTH. GOOD NEWS FOR US; HOWEVER; IS THAT AN AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE TO OUR SOUTH WILL KEEP THAT FRONT AWAY FROM US FOR A FEW DAYS. OTHERWISE, WE’LL GET READY FOR A RATHER HOT RUN OF WEATHER THAT IS GOING TO LAST THROUGH THE WEEKEND. TODAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURES SHOULD PEAK OUT IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

THURSDAY, WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST, WHICH WILL HELP BRING IN EVEN MORE HEAT AND HUMIDITY TO THE AREA AND BECAUSE OF THAT AND THE TERRAIN, THERE COULD BE A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR AN AFTERNOON T-SHOWER OVER THE WESTERN MOUNTAINS. OTHERWISE, THE REST OF THE AREA WILL STAY DRY ONCE AGAIN. FRIDAY MIGHT BE THE HOTTEST DAY FOR MOST PLACES, WITH HEAT INDICES APPROACHING 100 DEGREES! IF YOU HAVE ANY OUTDOOR PLANS FOR THURSDAY OR FRIDAY, PLEASE BE SURE TO DO WHAT YOU CAN TO STAY COOL AND HYDRATED. THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL ALSO CREEP CLOSER TO THE 4STATE REGION, ALLOWING FOR SOME SCATTERED SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORMS TO POP-UP LATE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING TO HELP COOL YOU DOWN.

OVER THE WEEKEND, MORE NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE IN THE FORECAST, BUT NEITHER DAY IS EXPECTED TO BE A WASH-OUT.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. A SMALL CHANCE FOR AN ISOLATED SHOWER IN THE MOUNTAINS. HIGHS: 78-91. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CALM. LOWS: 64-72. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND HOT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME LATE DAY AND EVENING THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER