Some light snow in the forecast overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY A COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA AND AS THE TEMPS DROP TONIGHT, THE RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW. THERE IS A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 8 A.M. FOR MANY AREAS IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND, AND WEST VIRGINIA. EVEN WHEN PRECIPITATION CHANGES TO SNOW, SURFACE TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY BE NEAR OR ABOVE FREEZING, SO SNOW MAY HAVE TROUBLE STICKING ON THE PAVEMENT FOR THE FIRST COUPLE OF HOURS. OVERALL, THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN (ABOVE ABOUT 1000 FEET), WITH THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL/NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA LIKELY TO SEE THE HIGHEST TOTALS. TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS LOOK TO BE ON THE ORDER OF 1-2” MANY PLACES, WITH HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND 3-5”. WEDNESDAY MORNING’S COMMUTE LOOKS TO BE A LITTLE SLOPPY AS THE SNOW FALLS, SO CERTAINLY USE CAUTION AS YOU HEAD ONTO THE ROADS. THE SNOW SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO COME TO AN END BY MID-MORNING AND THEN MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND BREEZY CONDITIONS WILL FOLLOW.

A STRONG AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE MOVES BRINGS THE REGION DRY, SUNNY AND CHILLY CONDITIONS ON THURSDAY, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME; A STORM DEVELOPS OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO AND BEGINS TO LIFT NORTHEASTWARD LATE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY. WHILE LONG RANGE MODELS DISAGREE ON THE EXACT TIMING OF SHOWER ACTIVITY, THERE IS BETTER CONFIDENCE THAT THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON. WITH COLD AIR IN PLACE, SOME FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE AT THE ONSET AND MAINLY NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. ELSEWHERE, PLAIN RAIN IS MOST LIKELY. THE STORM WILL EXIT THE REGION BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING WITH SOME PARTIAL CLEARING EXPECTED FOR THE AFTERNOON. IT STAYS CHILLY ON SUNDAY AND WITH SOME LEFTOVER MOISTURE, SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, WITH LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION. DRY WEATHER THEN TAKES OVER MONDAY, BRINGING PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, AS TEMPERATURES REMAIN SLIGHTLY ON THE COOLER SIDE.

TONIGHT: SNOW DEVELOPS. LOWS: 28-34. WINDS WNW 5-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND COLD! HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

FRIDAY: AM SUNSHINE, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS AND PM SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: DRY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE. TEMPS FALL THROUGHOUT THE DAY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!