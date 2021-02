Some clouds overnight, but sunshine returns in full Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL BE DROPPING IN FROM THE WEST, BRINGING SPOTTY RAIN SHOWERS TO AREAS WEST OF THE ALLEGANY FRONT. THIS IS FORECAST TO OCCUR FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE NIGHT BEFORE WE QUICKLY DRY OUT AGAIN BY SUNRISE. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 30S AROUND THE BELTWAY.

Here is a look at some of the wind speeds today. Not as high as yesterday, but still windy enough. – Scott Sumner

There maybe a few passing mountain showers tonight, otherwise it will be dry for most of us. The next real opportunity for rain will unfortunately be over the weekend. – Scott Sumner

TOMORROW, THE MOUNTAINS WILL SEE CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS; OTHERWISE, THE REST OF THE AREA WILL FEATURE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND SLIGHTLY COOLER AIR TO THE REGION. DAYTIME HIGHS THURSDAY AFTERNOON ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE MID-30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOWER 50’S AROUND D.C. FRIDAY STARTS OUT MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY, AS A SOUTHERN STORM MOVES INTO THE REGION. DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF COLD AIR BEING IN PLACE WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION A WINTRY MIX IS POSSIBLE BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO MAINLY A RAIN EVENT. THE WEEKEND ALSO LOOKS A BIT UNSETTLED, WITH CLOUDS AND SHOWERS AROUND FROM TIME TO TIME. ON MONDAY, A COLD FRONT FINALLY SWINGS THROUGH FROM WEST TO EAST, SLOWLY ENDING SHOWER ACTIVITY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE BACK TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE IN THE ’50S DURING THIS WHOLE TIME FRAME, WITH A SLIGHT DROP BACK TO THE ’40S AS SKIES CLEAR OUT SOME NEXT TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 29-40 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MORNING MOUNTAIN CLOUDS AND SHOWERS; OTHERWISE IT’LL BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH OVERNIGHT SNOW TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!