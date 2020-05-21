Soggy end to the week before beautiful conditions over the holiday weekend

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible early, isolated showers likely arriving late in the day. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 65 (62-69)

Thursday night: Cloudy with more showers arriving, some patchy fog/mist likely by the early morning hours as well. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Low: 56 (53-58)

Friday: Cloudy with steady rain showers, tapering off through the day. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 68 (65-70), Low: 58 (54-60)

Saturday: Lingering clouds and isolated rain showers in the AM, turning partly cloudy by the PM. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We finally got what we haven’t seen much of this week, sunshine! High pressure to the northeast certainly nudged in far enough that we were able to grab a few hours of beautiful sun before the chilly day that was yesterday ended. It hasn’t stopped being cool, as temperatures are generally in the 40’s and lower 50’s this morning with some of that clear sky still around. Clouds will make their return through the day, as the low to the southwest finally gets moving toward the Atlantic Coast. Once again, showers are expected to hold off for basically the entire day, but spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out before sunset in Northern Virginia.

Overnight it finally turns soggy, with showers filling in by Friday morning. Overall the chance for rain lingers all day on Friday, though the bulk of the rain should fall in the morning. Rain totals will certainly be manageable given the recent dry weather, likely 0.25-0.75” for most, with localized areas right above or below an inch possible. By Friday night, showers will start tapering off as the surface low heads offshore. Saturday the main upper level low will be directly overhead, so some isolated showers and clouds will be around in the morning before clearing later in the day.

With easterly winds ending as the low leaves us, a general warming trend will start through the rest of the holiday weekend and into next week. Broad high pressure over the Atlantic will also help with this. From Sunday through Tuesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures into the 70’s and even lower 80’s by mid-week. Storm systems to the west will be wearing away at the high to the east, not causing any rain in the long term for now, but increasing clouds at least by next Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your Thursday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson