Soggy conditions return tonight and stick around most of the weekend

Friday: Morning clouds, mid-day clearing, and then clouds returning in the late afternoon. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Friday night: Cloudy with wintry mix early, especially at higher elevations. Precipitation will gradually switch over to rain, especially in the valleys. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 34 (32-37)

Saturday: Cloudy with AM rain showers, then plenty of dry time in the PM. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 55 (52-60), Low: 43 (39-46)

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite slightly cooler temperatures around the area on Thursday, all of the sunshine made for a quite beautiful day. Clouds made a return through the night, once again keeping us above freezing for the most part. Ever so gradually, we will see clouds break up through this morning and we’ll have a decent bit of sunshine from the late morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will once again only make it to the 40’s, especially as clouds quickly return into the late afternoon. Precipitation will start rolling in from the southwest around 7-9 PM tonight, mainly falling in a wintry mix fashion to start. Higher elevations will see that mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain the longest, with valley locations mostly seeing a cold rain.

This precipitation will continue into Saturday morning, with light snow and ice accumulations possible leading to slick conditions in the highest elevations. Rain showers will continue through the morning, but the afternoon hours do look to be on the drier side Saturday. Temperatures will take a jump into the 50’s as well, so all in all tomorrow isn’t looking too bad. However, another disturbance is set to roll in late Saturday night into Sunday, and this one will track slightly closer to the area. Light rain will fall for most of Sunday, gradually wrapping up into Sunday night. At the very least, we’ll continue to stay on the warmer side, with overnight lows close to 40 degrees and highs still in the 50’s.

As the low pressure centers and stalled boundary to the south begin to roll out, cooler air is expected to push in on Monday as the clearing process begins. There won’t be too much of a change though, as high temperatures will still be only slightly below or right near average through Tuesday. Signals within the models are a little blurry toward the end of the forecast period, but it does appear we’ll be due for another unsettled stretch next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s tough to pinpoint down how much rain we see and which day will be more soggy, but expect spotty showers and clouds at the very least both days.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson