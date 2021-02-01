Snowy, slushy conditions make for difficult travel into tomorrow

Monday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle though mid-morning, turning back over to snow. Highest snowfall accumulations will be to the north. Winds: N 10-20 mph, High: 30 (27-33)

Monday night: Cloudy with snow showers continuing, mainly to the north. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, Low: 27 (23-30)

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with lingering scattered snow showers. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 33 (30-37), Low: 23 (20-27)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers, with mostly rain expected. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers, with mostly snow expected. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

The landscape turned into a winter wonderland yesterday, as snow fell at a pretty decent clip into last night. Waking up this morning, totals have mostly ranged from 3-7” on average, with slightly higher amounts across the western mountains of WV and MD. We caught a bit of a lull in precipitation this morning as the storm transitioned it center over to the coastline. Freezing drizzle still fell however, making conditions even more difficult for morning commuters already dealing with snow covered roads. As the storm churns away off the New Jersey coastline today, snow will wrap around the backside of the system and return for some of us. The better chance of accumulating snowfall will be to the north today. Southern PA and northern MD could see an additional 5-9”, the heart of the viewing area 3-6”, and along the I-66 corridor about 1-4” by Tuesday morning.

On and off snow shower activity continues through tonight and most of the day Tuesday, but generally the heaviest stuff will be over with and conditions should improve tomorrow. It will begin to turn a bit windy Tuesday night, with a tight pressure gradient developing as the coastal storm heads out. Wednesday will bring back some sunshine and keep blustery winds around, and then calmer conditions win out Thursday. Temperatures will actually be on the rise toward the end of the week, with another low on the way helping to keep things stormy. This time around, it looks like this low will mostly cross to our west and through the Great Lakes. That being the case, more warm air will head our way, meaning mostly rain on Friday, with the only exception being the mountains.

We’ll likely catch a very brief break between systems on Saturday, but some light rain/snow can’t be completely ruled out. After mostly 40 degree temperature readings from Thursday through Saturday, we’ll start to see temperatures fall back down into the 30’s toward the end of the weekend. Another round of mixed precipitation will begin on Sunday as a coastal low could develop once again. This time around, with colder air in place, more snow is likely to fall with any rain or mixing staying confined to the coastline.

Stay safe and warm out there and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson