Snow likely this weekend, colder temperatures slowly build in

Friday: Cloudy with light precipitation quickly ending, then clearing skies and warmer temperatures are expected. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 48 (44-51)

Friday night: Mostly clear, with spotty snow showers possible over the mountains. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 28 (23-31)

Saturday: Sunshine early, then clouds return late. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 46 (42-49), Low: 29 (27-32)

Sunday: Morning clouds and scattered snow showers, then clearing out through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Forecast Discussion

When considering the snowstorm from earlier this week, this cold front and mixed precipitation certainly isn’t bad at all. High clouds quickly filled the sky late Thursday afternoon, and light precipitation began after midnight. Most locations saw a cold rain, but wet snow and some freezing rain was detected across the Allegheny Highlands to the west and southern PA as well. There could be some slick conditions in these spots, but this wintry mix will be gone shortly after sunrise. Onward into the afternoon skies will be clearing out and we will actually be slightly warmer than yesterday. Temperatures fall back down again under mainly clear skies tonight, and a few upslope snow showers along the mountains can’t be ruled out.

The weekend starts out nicely, with sunshine giving way to clouds and highs back in the 40’s Saturday. We’ve seen another change in the potential for a storm system into Sunday, as models have come back around to tracking this next low closer to us once again. We’ll be situated in the northern, typically snowier side of this system right as precipitation rolls in Saturday night. What’s working in our favor to help avoid a major snow event is that temperatures up to this point will have been fairly warm, and that should limit snow accumulations to only a few inches. Either way, expect widespread light snow Saturday night and most of Sunday morning before clearing out Sunday afternoon.

The big story into next week will be if and when arctic air lingering across the Upper Midwest heads our direction. Given the very variable nature of the forecast recently, this is still tough to pin down, but here’s what we know right now. There will be a decent dip in temperatures Sunday night, likely into the lower 20’s, but otherwise it won’t get too cold to start the week. As a light wintry mix heads our way Tuesday, we’ll still stay seasonal. But, as the week continues, that arctic air is looking to slowly push closer and closer, causing our temperatures to slowly tumble. Wednesday we should be in the middle and upper 30’s under partly cloudy skies, and then we’ll drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with isolated snow showers next Thursday. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday could also drop well into the teens.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson