Slowly a more active weather pattern begins Wednesday along the I270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN MUCH OF THE SAME AS YESTERDAY, DRY, COOLER THAN NORMAL AND VARIABLY CLOUDY. WHILE THE DAY HAS BEEN DRY, SOME SHOWERS CONTINUE TO CREEP NORTHWARD, AS THE STORM SYSTEM TO OUR SOUTH DOES THE SAME. AS THE STORM CREEPS NORTH, WE’LL SEE A LOWERING AND THICKENING CLOUD COVER AND OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE MIDDLE 50S TO LOWER 60S. TOMORROW OUR SHOWERS CHANCES WILL INCREASE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND. THERE WILL BE A POTENTIAL FOR AREAS OF HEAVIER RAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, CLOSER TO THE CENTER OF THE STORM. RAIN AMOUNTS COULD NEAR 1 TO 1.25 INCHES IN ANY HEAVIER DOWNPOUR. SHOWERS WILL PERSIST AREA WIDE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY, EVEN ALLOWING FOR SOME THUNDERSTORM CHANCES. IN ADDITION, THE HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY WILL SEE A DECENT SPIKE, MAKING IT FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME

HEADING INTO FRIDAY, SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. AND DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE ON THE INCREASE. THIS WEEKEND, SATURDAY LOOKS TO BE THE MORE ACTIVE WEATHER DAY AS LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL LIKELY BE MORE OF A RISK THAN SEVERE WEATHER, DUE TO THE SLOW MOTION OF ANY STORM. SUNDAY, ON THE OTHER HAND, IS FORECAST TO HAVE THE LOWEST COVERAGE OF STORMS, BUT WITH MORE SUNSHINE THE THERMOMETER SHOULD GET INTO THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S THIS WEEKEND AND BEYOND, MAKING IT TRULY FEEL LIKE SUMMER.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

