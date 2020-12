HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE OVERNIGHT AHEAD OF A STORM OFF THE SOUTHEAST COAST. EVEN WITH CLOUDS INCREASING OVERNIGHT, IT WILL STILL BE COLD AS LOWS WILL DROP INTO THE 20S INLAND TO LOW 30S NEAR THE BAY. THE WEATHER WILL STAY DRY THROUGH SUNRISE WEDNESDAY, BUT BY LATE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON, SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE REGION. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, AS THE STORM, STRENGTHENS AND LIFTS NORTH AND AS THE WINDS SHIFT OFF THE WARMER OCEAN WATERS, THE SNOW WILL QUICKLY CHANGE TO RAIN. ABOUT 30 MILES NORTH AND WEST OF I-95 AND PRIMARILY ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, SIGNIFICANT SNOW AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SEEM LIKELY LATE WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS IN PLACE WINTER STORM WARNINGS FROM WEST VIRGINIA EAST TO CARROLL COUNTY MARYLAND, THEN SOUTHWEST TO LURAY, VIRGINIA. BASICALLY, ALL AREAS AROUND I-81 ARE UNDER THE GUN FOR SEEING THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS. THIRTY MILES NORTHWEST OF I-95 EAST TO D.C., THE AREA IS UNDER A WINTER STORM WATCH, MAINLY FOR A MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, AND ICY CONDITIONS. EAST OF I-95 TO THE COAST WILL SEE MOSTLY RAIN AND IS UNDER A FLOOD WATCH. AS IS ALWAYS THE CASE, THE EXACT TRACK OF THE STORM AND HOW MUCH WARM AIR CAN MAKE IT WESTWARD WILL BE THE PRIMARY DIFFERENCE IN SNOW TOTALS.

*** UPDATE*** The NWS has now changed the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory for those living along I-95. Lesser snow amounts and more of a slippery mix is expected there. – Scott Sumner

***UPDATE***Based on the new model run, the WDVM weather team has tweaked the snow amounts down. Still, a healthy dose of snow is expected across inland areas, with much less snow and more of a mix from Germantown, MD to Chantilly and D.C. – Scott Sumner

THE STORM WILL MOVE AWAY THURSDAY MORNING, ALLOWING FOR ALL WINTER WEATHER TO DIMINISH ACROSS THE AREA. THERE MAY BE SEE SOME LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES, BUT OTHERWISE DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THE REMAINDER OF THURSDAY AND INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40 THURSDAY, FALLING BACK INTO THE 20S THURSDAY NIGHT AS ANOTHER CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE MAKES AN APPEARANCE.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 25-34 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SNOW INLAND; RAIN COAST. WINTER MIX NEAR D.C. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MORNING FLURRIES, THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!