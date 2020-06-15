Slightly cool and cloudy conditions continue to start week

Monday: Mostly cloudy, more breaks of sun expected to the north. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 76 (70-79)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: E 3-5 mph, Low: 58 (51-60)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, more breaks of sun expected to the north. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 77 (70-81), Low: 57 (50-59)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80’s with lows in the middle and upper 60’s.

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy skies, clouds increasing later in the day. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Another weekend is in the books, and overall it was a pretty nice one. After much more seasonal conditions and sunshine this past Friday, that trend continued on Saturday. Though we did turn a bit cooler yesterday, it was still comfortable and quiet, another than extra clouds at times. The first half of this week we’ll see similar conditions thanks to the cutoff low that’s now situated to our southwest. We’ll continue to see on and off cloud cover both today and Tuesday, with a better chance for sunshine the more north you go. Highs will remain at or just below average for mid-June, mainly in the 70’s.

This cutoff low keeps drifting south both today and tomorrow, before slowly heading back northeast along the East Coast for the back half of the week. As this happens, our chance for some rainfall finally increases, though Wednesday looks like we’ll get spotty showers at best, Thursday appears to hold the best chances for rainfall this week, with the low closest to the viewing area along with favorable easterly flow and ample moisture. Despite the clouds and rain, we start to warm up slightly, before the big warm up expected into the weekend.

By Friday, the low finally begins to just wash out, giving way to the strong high pressure that’s going to be to our north all week long. We’ll see return flow from the south starting on Friday, which will shoot our temperatures back into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s as the rain chances wane. Saturday is the first day of summer, and we’ll be feeling like it for sure. By Father’s Day, we finally see the pattern get moving with a low approaching from the west, but other than an increase in clouds late in the day we’ll stay warm and calm.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson