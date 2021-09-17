Slight chance of a shower, clouds otherwise

Clouds will likely continue over the day today and for a good part of Saturday. A low of the coast of the Outerbanks will bring us clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. While most of the region stays dry, a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out. Most, if any, shower activity today will be along the tidal waters of the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay along with areas to our southeast along the DelMarVa shoreline.

While the center of low pressure could form a tropical depression later today or Saturday, impacts to the region will be limited to cloud cover for today, along with a chance of a shower along and around areas closer to the Eastern Shore. Surf along Maryland beaches and other locations may be rough at times due to the disturbance.

Clouds will linger into the day Saturday with a touch of fog in the morning. Clouds will clear late after a front passes. As the system passes over the region, a sprinkle of rain could be about, but it is not likely. The frontal system should stay reality dry. Our next chance for rain holds off into the mid to late part of next week just in time for the autumn equinox.

After the cold front passes, below-average temperatures will arrive late week into the following weekend. Cool and crisp mornings could come as early as next Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for more details to come on this transition to crisp fall weather.

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a possible isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds with morning fog. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Fall arrives with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a touch of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen