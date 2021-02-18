Sleet, icy conditions continue with occasional breaks into tonight

Thursday: Cloudy with steady snow through the AM, turning over to mainly sleet and freezing rain by the PM. Drier air will also give us breaks in the precipitation through the PM. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph. High: 31 (29-34)

Thursday night: Cloudy with mixed precipitation changing back over to snow showers, tapering through the night. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 26 (22-29)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers early, then gradual clearing. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 38 (34-41), Low: 22 (19-26)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix, but mainly rain is expected. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re back in the winter wonderland again here this morning, as snow began through the early morning hours. Some locations like Frederick got blasted with a heavy band that dropped a couple of inches in less than an hour, while others didn’t see snow start for a while due to lots of dry air at the surface. Everyone is now at least seeing light snow, and this is expected to continue in a light to steady fashion the rest of the morning. We should see the bulk of the snow accumulation occurring before lunchtime, as mixed precipitation begins to move in from the south by the afternoon. Also, to go along with that, it does appear dry air aloft will give us a few extended breaks in the precipitation is afternoon/evening, which should limit precipitation totals even further.

A general 4-7” of snow and sleet is expected across the viewing area once all is said and done, with totals dropping off substantially the closer to I-95 that you get. There could be isolated higher amounts closer to 9” in a few spots as well, but all in all snow won’t be historic by any stretch. Either way, treacherous road conditions will continue through tonight, with lingering snow showers possible and icy conditions at times with temperatures falling overnight. By Friday morning, all precipitation should be done and skies will gradually clear through the day.

A taste of the colder air out west will move in this weekend with high pressure. Saturday and Sunday both will be sunny, but colder temperatures closer to freezing during the day and in the teens at night is more likely Saturday. If you’ve been waiting for an end to this long cold, snowy stretch we’ve been on, it looks like we will get it next week. Temperatures continue to moderate into Monday as the next storm rolls in. While some wet snow showers are possible over the mountains, we’ll generally see rain as highs will jump into the 40’s. We’ll actually continue to warm up behind this system, as next Tuesday and Wednesday approach 50 degrees.

Stay safe in the snow out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson