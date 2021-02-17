Sleet and freezing rain likely to prevail most of tomorrow

Wednesday: Steadily increasing clouds, with more sunshine to the east. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 33 (29-37)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow showers arriving around midnight, becoming steady by morning. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Low: 26 (23-30)

Thursday: Cloudy with steady snow in the AM, turning to more of a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the PM. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 32 (28-34), Low: 28 (25-30)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix, but mostly rain is expected. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

If only we could keep having more days like yesterday in terms of our weather. We warmed up nicely and broke out the sunshine, but it didn’t last too long. Temperatures took a free-fall last night, and it is cold out there this morning, with wind chills down into the lower teens. We’re going to be about 10 degrees colder than yesterday, with sunshine early but more and more clouds filling in through the day. Dry conditions continue into the first half of the night, but then snow showers arrive around midnight as the next storm system pushes in. These snow showers won’t be too bad at first, but by sunrise we’ll have steady snow across much of the viewing area.

Snow continues in a very steady fashion most of the morning, leading to quick accumulations that could cause some major headaches. Generally, there will be about 5-9” of snow across the area by the afternoon, with slightly more to the north and west and less to the south and east. The lower amounts will be due to the mixing that is expected to take place, and become very prevalent by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain nudges in across Northern Virginia and southern MD, likely even making it to the Mason-Dixon Line by tomorrow evening. On top of the snow, several inches of sleet and at least a glaze of ice is likely as well. The mix switches back over to snow showers Thursday night as precipitation begins to end.

Friday will provide us a chance to dig out and clean up from this latest storm, with just some lingering snow showers around but nothing too substantial. Colder conditions are looking likely over the weekend as high pressure moves overhead. Afternoon highs may not hit 30 degrees Saturday, and widespread readings in the teens are likely into Sunday morning. The air mass begins to modify Sunday as another storm begins to approach. This one will have much less cold air to work with once it gets here on Monday, so outside of some wet snow showers over the mountains, mostly rain is expected. The much warmer air mass sticks around even after this storm heads out into next Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40’s.

Have a great Wednesday and enjoy the calm conditions while we have them!

Meteorologist Damon Matson