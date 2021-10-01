Showers begin to move in for our Sunday

Happy Friday! It’s been another beautiful day with sunny skies and warm temperatures across the area. With clear skies and overnight lows tonight will once again be on the cool side as temperatures will range between the mid 40’s to the mid 50’s. We’ll continue to see nice weather to start the weekend as high pressure continues to be in control of our weather. A cold front will; however; start to work its way into our area Sunday bringing in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Sunday is projected to be the warmest day out this weekend bringing with highs in the low to mid 80’s. This will be above normal by some 10 degrees to start the month of October. Late Sunday looks to be our first opportunity of seeing those showers and possible thunderstorms for parts of the area. Most of the showers and thunderstorms that we will see look to be west of the I-95 corridor. Rain showers will stick around heading into the beginning of next week as average high temperatures will continue to be above normal. The current thinking is that high pressure will then begin to build behind the front later next week. Stay with WDVM for further updates.

Tonight: Clear and cool.. Lows range from 46-54 degrees

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday- Partly sunny with light showers. Highs in the 80’s.

Monday- Tuesday- Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated storms. Highs in the 80’s.

Wednesday- Friday- Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers. Highs in the 70’s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!

– Meteorologist Scott Sumner