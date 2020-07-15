Showers and storms impacting the Midwest to affect the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday

We saw a beautiful day on Tuesday with pleasant temperatures in the 80’s! From here on out in the 7-day, expect 90’s unless we see an afternoon shower to cool us off. Heat and humidity will begin to accumulate across the region, but with a chance of showers and storms, Thursday and Friday being a sweet relief. The weekend, however, looks to be a bit warmer than last, and we start the Monday blues with scorching hot temperatures.

A ridge of high-pressure Wednesday into Thursday will undergo a slight decay to a brief trough to come down and give us extra cloud cover with showers and storms Thursday and Friday. A few additional showers may stay around this weekend but will become more hit or miss until later next week. After the front moves through on Friday, a dome of heat and humidity will build in quickly for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will keep us mostly dry on Sunday.

While we stoop in an airy soup to begin next week, a slight dip in the jet stream may give us some relief from the heat Tuesday with an increased chance of showers. Climate models almost guarantee temperatures over the next week or so to be above the average with only short term relief. Hopefully, in the coming months, we will see a window for more average to slightly below-average temperatures. They may, though, be few and far between until late summer and early fall.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday night: Expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Wishing for just beautiful sunny skies, but we will have added warm and humid air. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the south at five mph.

Thursday: Bracing for hot and sticky with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday: Sunny Sunday with sticky hot and humid air with only a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Most of us will remain dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Heating up with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Monday: Rediculus heat and humidity with only a slight chance of an isolated shower to cool us off. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Tuesday: Hoping for slightly better conditions than Monday with an increased chance for precipitation to bring some of us relief. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen