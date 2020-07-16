Showers and storms avoid most of the I-270 corridor for Thursday

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy with scattered showers and storms developing. Most of the rainfall will be concentrated along and west of I-81. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 88 (81-92)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers lingering around. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, Low: 72 (68-75)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, most to the east of I-81. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 92 (85-94), Low: 71 (67-73)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday afternoon the warmth was certainly a bit more noticeable, as just about everyone got back into the lower 90’s at least for a couple of hours. As we’ve gone through the night, we’ve added humidity to that mix as well, and with such warm and muggy conditions some clouds are already overhead. A few showers have developed across central Virginia, and with breezy southeast winds pumping in more moisture we could see a few showers this morning. Otherwise, it will remain cloudy and a bit cooler, especially to the east where thicker clouds will be located. By the afternoon, a warm front will be arriving and numerous showers and storms will fire along and west of I-81 where some clearing will be. Trends indicate most of the rain today will fall in these areas, with only a few showers holding together and drifting east into the overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll see exactly the opposite as the cold front with this storm system pushes through. Showers and storms will again fire and be possible for everyone, but the bulk of the activity will be through the eastern part of the viewing area. The potential for some heavy downpours is there tomorrow, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for flash flooding. This front will stall just south of the area over the weekend as high pressure begins to take hold. Generally dry, hot, and humid conditions will be the play, though with the front nearby spotty showers and storms are not out of the question Saturday and Sunday.

This high pressure is mainly going to be centered off of the Carolina coast, continually pumping hot and humid air from the south into the 4 State Region. This means we are very likely to see the hottest and most oppressive conditions of the year Sunday into Monday, with highs in the middle to upper 90’s and heat index values over 100 degrees. Heat-related advisories and warnings could be fairly likely. Our one saving grace of sorts will be a front that stalls just north of the area, giving us increased clouds and shower and storm chances Tuesday and next Wednesday. Rain chances continue to increase each day from Sunday onward thanks to the combination of the stalled front nearby and a continued feed of warm and moist air from the south.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy the rain if we can get it!

Meteorologist Damon Matson