Shaping up to be a warm Thanksgiving after rain wraps up

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times, with a stray rain shower possible, but not likely, before sunset. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 55 (52-58)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain showers arriving early, and continuing through the night. Winds: S 10-15 mph, Low: 48 (44-50)

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM rain showers tapering off, then skies will clear and it will be breezy at times through the PM. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 65 (61-68), Low: 43 (38-46)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with more clouds late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with steady rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday was a tranquil one, with calm conditions, seasonably chilly temperatures, and a decent amount of sunshine. Conditions are already transitioning as Thanksgiving approaches, as a storm system brews over the center of the country and begins to head our way. High clouds have already arrived, and we can expect those to hang around almost the entire day. Southerly winds have also kicked in, supplying plenty of moisture ahead of the warm front of this system. Rain showers should hold off until after sunset, arriving between 7-10 PM from west to east. From then on, it’s going to be a soggy night, with most of the rain falling before sunrise on Thanksgiving. Rain totals will be modest, averaging between 0.25-0.50” for most spots.

Light rain showers will likely linger around into Thanksgiving morning, but a cold front should be to our east by mid-morning and sweep almost everything out of here. At the latest, any precipitation will end by lunchtime, and we’ll have clearing skies through the afternoon. We’ll still warm up quite nicely, into the 60’s, so you may even get to enjoy part of the holiday outside! We begin a gradual cool down from here for the rest of the weekend as high pressure settles nearby. Skies will mainly be partly cloudy, with some stretches of more sunshine than not, especially Saturday.

Late Sunday, clouds will return in full force, as the next rather potent storm system arrives. There’s still a lot to iron out in terms of concrete details with this system, but general trends have gone toward a “dual low” setup, one low coming from the south along the coast with another staying near the Great Lakes and pulling down lots of cold air with it. As of right now, this means we’re likely to see a warm up and lots of steady rain as this mess arrives Monday. As these lows strengthen and head to our northeast, will be on the western (cold and windy) side, which will likely mean highs only in the 30’s with scattered elevation snow showers for next Tuesday. This is something we’ll watch closely in the coming days as details become clearer.

Have a great Wednesday and Thanksgiving folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson