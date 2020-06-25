Setup favors a return of isolated storms this afternoon

Thursday: Partly cloudy with some fog early, then isolated showers and storms, mainly in the PM. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 84 (77-86)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies, storms end just before sunset. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, Low: 61 (56-64)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 87 (83-90), Low: 66 (63-69)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a nice break it was yesterday to have a warm summer day without stifling humidity to go with it. Aside from a very brief shower in the evening for a few locations, we continued with the mix of sun and clouds into the overnight and early this morning. Today won’t be a crazy day weather-wise by any means, but it won’t be as quiet as yesterday. The warm but low humidity conditions will hold up, but between the stalled front to the southeast and a piece of energy dropping down from the north, isolated showers and a few storms are looking likely. Most of these will be around in the afternoon evening, bringing minor rainfall for some. By tonight that activity will be waning as brief high pressure settles in for Friday.

Temperatures will start their rise back up on Friday, though thankfully humidity will take a bit longer to return, so should still be fairly comfortable to end the week. By Saturday all bets are off, as we set ourselves up in a very warm and humid air mass. A low will be tracking to our north, sparking off plenty of showers and storms across Pennsylvania. A few of these could make it far enough south, so isolated showers and storms are possible across the 4 State Region Saturday. On Sunday, that chance remains in place as the cold front with this system drops south. Temperatures hold back a bit on Sunday thanks to some extra clouds and rainfall.

We had hope for another shot at slightly cooler and less humid air into next week, but latest trends aren’t supporting that anymore. The front mentioned above stalls out nearby (sounds familiar right?) leaving us in a repetitive pattern into the middle of next week. This will include highs in the 80’s with humidity, lows in the 60’s, and an almost daily shot at seeing at least a few showers and storms somewhere across the viewing area. It does look like Monday and Tuesday will be a bit drier, but Wednesday will have more isolated rainfall activity. We’ll be keeping an eye on this setup as time moves along.

Have a great rest of your Thursday, it’s almost the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson