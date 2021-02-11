Second round of snow stays south tonight, more wintry mix Saturday

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow/mixed precipitation continuing until mid-morning, then drier the rest of the day. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, High: 33 (29-36)

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered light snow/mixed precipitation, mostly to the south. Winds: NE 5-10 mph, Low: 24 (21-29)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM snow showers, otherwise quiet. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 31 (27-34), Low: 23 (20-27)

Saturday: Cloudy with a PM wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

So far this first round of precipitation hasn’t disappointed. Snow began falling in a very light fashion last evening, and has continued through the night across much of WV and northern MD. To the south, the mixing line very much limited snowfall across Northern Virginia, but sleet and freezing rain has still made for difficult conditions. All precipitation is beginning to taper off, and we should be in the clear by 8-10 AM. From there, the rest of the day will just be overcast all the way into the evening. The second round of precipitation that been mentioned is still arriving tonight and lasting into Friday morning, but trends continue to push this even further south. That being said, we’re likely to see some light snow into Northern Virginia tonight, but outside of that the rest of us should stay dry with no additional snowfall accumulation.

Friday will then turn out pretty quiet and just chilly to end the week. Heading into Saturday, we’re back on the wagon again with the next storm heading up the Atlantic Coast toward us. This one favors to have a setup with warm air aloft and plenty of cold air near the ground, thus producing every wintry precipitation type, especially sleet and freezing rain. Be ready for fairly treacherous conditions from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, as ice accumulations could very well occur. At the very least, this storm rolls out of here quickly, and most of Valentine’s Day after the early morning is looking just fine.

Ending the weekend and getting into early next week may be our longest stretch of dry weather in this forecast, as the very edge of the arctic high over the Northern Plains pushes slightly east. This gives us mostly cloudy skies and slightly colder conditions Monday, but another coastal storm will be developing to the south. In a very, very similar setup to Saturday, Tuesday will feature another high chance of mixed precipitation, again mostly in the form of sleet and freezing rain. Icy conditions should once again be expected, so give plenty of time and plan ahead for next Tuesday. Much in the same fashion as this weekend, this storm churns northeast very quickly and improving conditions arrive next Wednesday.

Take it slow and stay safe out there in the conditions!

Meteorologist Damon Matson