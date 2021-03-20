Seasonable temperatures for Saturday

A cool start Saturday morning will lead to a nice sunny day with temperatures in the 50s. We will raise temperatures into the 60s on Sunday as a ridge of high-pressure sets into the region. A few clouds will begin to come into the picture as we head into the middle of the week.

Wednesday, expect clouds with a slight chance of a shower with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will continue to raise the mercury into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday and Friday with an increased chance of a thundershower.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.