Scott’s I270 forecast_061019

GOOD MONDAY! WE’LL START OFF THE WEEK WITH SOME SHOWERS AND LATE DAY/NIGHT STORMS, WITH A FEW STORMS ON THE STRONG SIDE, AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH. THOUGH MONDAY MAY NOT HAVE A RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER, WE COULD SEE SOME HEAVY RAINS WHICH WOULD LEAD TO STANDING WATER ON THE ROADWAYS. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM A HALF AN INCH TO UPWARDS OF 1.5” BY TUESDAY MORNING.

TUESDAY, THE RAINY WEATHER WILL BE OUT OF THE REGION FOR YOUR MORNING COMMUTE, BUT THE WINDS WILL PICK UP OUT OF THE WEST-NORTHWEST, SO IT LOOKS TO BE BREEZY. WITH MORE SUNSHINE DURING THE AFTERNOON, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RISE INTO THE MID TO UPPER 70’S, WITH D.C. AND THE BELTWAY CLOSER TO THE LOWER 80S. WEDNESDAY WILL BE DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY, BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMS IS POSSIBLE THURSDAY. AN ISOLATED SHOWER IS POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY MORNING; OTHERWISE, WE END THE WORK WEEK ON A QUIETER NOTE THAN WE STARTED.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. STORMS MAY PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL. HIGHS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE EAST AT 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY THUNDERSTORMS BEFORE MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 55-65.

TUESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS, THEN SUNSHINE AND BREEZY. HIGHS RANGE FROM 75-83.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE UPPER 70S TO THE LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID 70S TO THE LOWER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID 70S TO THE LOWER 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A PM SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SUNDAY: A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A POSSIBLE SHOWER. OTHERWISE, EXPECT PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER