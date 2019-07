Scott’s I270 Forecast_060819

GOOD SATURDAY! TODAY, WITH HIGH PRESSURE TO OUR NORTH AND A FRONT TO OUR SOUTH, WE CAN EXPECT A PARTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON, BUT A DRY DAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE SIMILAR TO YESTERDAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURES BY PEAKING OUT AROUND 80 DEGREES. OVERNIGHT AND HEADING INTO SUNDAY, MORE CLOUDS ARE IN THE FORECAST AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVES AWAY AND OUR SOUTHERN STORM SYSTEM AND FRONT BEGIN TO SLOWLY LIFT NORTH. THIS ALL RESULTS IN OUR AREA SEEING OUR RAIN CHANCES BEGIN TO RISE ACROSS THE 4STATE REGION.

BEGINNING A NEW WORK WEEK, RAIN AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY MONDAY NIGHT GOING INTO TUESDAY. TEMPERATURES AFTER TODAY LOOK TO STEADILY DROP SOME, HOLDING IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 70S OVER THE NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED AS WE TRACK THE SHOWERS AND STORMS AS WE HEAD INTO THE FIRST PART OF YOUR WORK WEEK. WE MAY SEE A FEW BREAKS ON YOUR WEDNESDAY, BUT ANY BREAKS WILL BE SHORT-LIVED, AS ON THE HEELS OF OUR MON-TUE STORM, ANOTHER STORM MOVES IN THURSDAY. BY THE END OF THE WORK WEEK, HEADING INTO NEXT WEEKEND, ALL THE UNSETTLED WEATHER IS FORECAST TO MOVE AWAY FROM OUR AREA, GIVING US SUNNIER SKIER AND PLEASANT CONDITIONS.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TODAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN. HIGHS RANGE BETWEEN 72-82. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE EAST-NORTHEAST AT 7-11 MPH.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS/SPRINKLES AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS AROUND 60. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE EAST AT 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 70’S.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70’S AND LOWER 80’S.

TUESDAY: EARLY DAY RAIN AND THUNDERSHOWERS, BEFORE SOME GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS RETURNING BY EVENING. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS BEFORE LATE DAY CLEARING. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

– METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER