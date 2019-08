Scott’s I270 forecast_052319

GOOD THURSDAY! A SHOWER OR TWO IS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING, AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS THROUGH THE REGION, BUT ANY SHOWER OR RUMBLE OF THUNDER SHOULD REMAIN ISOLATED. DURING THURSDAY AFTERNOON, AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT; HOWEVER, A WARM AND MORE UNSTABLE AIR MASS TAKES OVER. THIS, IN TURN, WILL BRING ABOUT THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE MID AND LATE AFTERNOON PERIOD. A FEW OF THESE STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE, WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL THE PRIMARY CONCERNS, BUT WITH THE ATMOSPHERE SO UNSTABLE FROM THE SURFACE ALOFT, THERE IS ALSO A TORNADO THREAT TOO. BE SURE HAVE YOUR WDVM APP HANDY, ON YOUR PHONE, SO YOU CAN RECEIVE ANY LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS THAT ARE ISSUED DURING THIS POTENTIALLY STORMY AFTERNOON.

A COLD FRONT WILL DROP THROUGH THE REGION OVERNIGHT GOING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. AS IT DOES, IT’LL SWEEP AWAY THE STORMS AND HELP TO USHER IN SOME DRIER AIR. WHILE TEMPERATURES DON’T DROP TOO MUCH, THE HUMIDITY WILL EASE OFF…ALLOWING THE END OF THE WEEK TO BE MORE COMFORTABLE. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA THIS WEEKEND, BRINGING THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS BACK INTO THE PICTURE. THIS LASTS THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY ITSELF. THE THREE DAY WEEKEND, HOWEVER, IS FAR FROM A TOTAL WASH-OUT. JUST BE SURE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE SKIES. ANOTHER SHOT OF WARM WEATHER ARRIVES BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS: 82-87. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: EARLY STORMS, THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY AND LESS HUMID. LOWS: 56-65. WEST WINDS AT 7 TO 12 MPH.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 9-15 MPH WITH GUSTS AT TIMES BETWEEN 20-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

STAY WEATHER ALERT TODAY!

– METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER