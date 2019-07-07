Scattered showers overnight for the I-270 corridor

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning.

Clouds will carry into your Monday with a chance of showers throughout the day. Not all of us will see rainfall, but that summertime chance remains as the last of the second boundary comes through the region.

A few showers are possible during the afternoon, but during this time we will start to see showers exiting out of our region. We are hoping to see a bit of clearing as we head into the latter part of the afternoon and the evening.

It will be sunny and warm as we head into Tuesday with brighter skies to come Wednesday as temperatures approach 90 degrees. A change in the wind during the middle part of the week will return us to hot and humid conditions for the latter half of the week with the only relief from the heat being a slim chance of a stray pop-up shower in the area.

The warm conditions are likely to continue into next weekend as another ridge of high pressure tries to take over our weather pattern. Get ready for the next potential heat wave.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy. A few leftover showers will be possible as we head in through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70’s low the to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with highs on Tuesday going up into the mid to upper 80’s. A few areas may hit 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with hot conditions as Wednesday’s highs will approach 90 degrees.

Thursday: A few extra clouds will come in on this day with a slight chance of a thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations going into the 90’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm popping up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Sunday: A few extra clouds may arrive along with another pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen