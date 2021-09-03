River levels keep going down under sunny skies

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 77 (74-81)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 55 (49-58)

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds late. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 80 (75-83), Low: 63 (60-65)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our early taste of fall has arrived in force; with clear skies giving us chilly 50’s to kick off this Friday morning after an absolutely gorgeous Thursday. High pressure is sliding overhead, which is going to keep those beautiful conditions locked in place again today, this time with less wind as well. There are still a few locations in Loudoun and Montgomery Counties where river levels are up as of this morning, mainly along the Potomac River. These water levels will continue to have a chance to go down with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70’s. Under mostly clear skies again tonight we will wake up to chilly early morning conditions for Saturday.

Labor Day weekend is looking just about as pristine as it gets, though there will be a few minor annoyances. High pressure will slide east of the area to start the weekend, which should push temperatures back toward 80 degrees with a few more clouds late on Saturday. A weak low pressure system will be crossing Canada on Sunday, pushing a cold front our direction. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, which is a good thing after all of the recent rainfall. It’s likely to be fairly cloudy through the day, with isolated, light showers around the region into Sunday night. This front will head out, and we should have a dry and slightly warmer Labor Day.

The overall forecast remains rather quiet and comfortable as we head into next week. We will continue to adjust to near normal temperatures with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with the warmest temperatures of the week topping out in the middle 80’s. Another reinforcing cold front will swing in from Canada once again on Wednesday, and it will also have very little moisture to work with. Isolated showers will fall throughout the day, and then slightly cooler air and plenty of sunshine return for next Thursday.

Enjoy the amazing weather and have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson